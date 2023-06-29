Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,419,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 278,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

