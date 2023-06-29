Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SASR opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

