SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $768,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

