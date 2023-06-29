Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Sohu.com has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 51,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

