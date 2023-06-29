CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $243.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Insider Activity

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $68,282 over the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 576,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 245,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

