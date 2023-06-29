Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $110.17.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

