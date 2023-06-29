QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

