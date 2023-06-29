QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.