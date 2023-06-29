StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.