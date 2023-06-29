Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 91,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

