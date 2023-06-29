Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.