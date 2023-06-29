The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

