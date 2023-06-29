The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LGL opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.