Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.