Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
