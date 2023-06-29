BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.58.
BCE Stock Up 0.6 %
BCE opened at C$59.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$66.05.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
