BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.58.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

BCE opened at C$59.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$66.05.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2176279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.