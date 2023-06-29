NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

NN Group Increases Dividend

About NN Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

