NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWH.UN. Laurentian dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$6.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$13.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

