Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$0.61

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.61.

TSE WEED opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.45. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

