Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$38.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H opened at C$37.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.56. The stock has a market cap of C$22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7510689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

