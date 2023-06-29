Citigroup Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

