UBS Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $70.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.