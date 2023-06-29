Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

