Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

