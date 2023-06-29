United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

