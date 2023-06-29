Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $54.98 on Monday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

