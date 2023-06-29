Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

