Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

BFAM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $95.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

