Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
B&G Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:BGS opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.13.
B&G Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.
Insider Transactions at B&G Foods
In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of B&G Foods
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
