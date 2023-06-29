StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
