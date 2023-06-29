StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

