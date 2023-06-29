Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

