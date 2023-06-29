Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens & Northern
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.