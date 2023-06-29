FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,931 shares of company stock valued at $980,603. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.