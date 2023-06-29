StockNews.com Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Community by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of First Community by 64.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 169,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

