Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.0 %

ETSY stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.