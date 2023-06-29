Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Hammerhead Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hammerhead Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hammerhead Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,560,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

