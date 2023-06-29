DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.81.

DexCom Trading Up 2.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

