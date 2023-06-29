Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 391.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

