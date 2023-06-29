Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of GEOS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
