StockNews.com Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

FIVN opened at $78.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.71. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $15,946,653. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

