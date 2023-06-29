Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTFree Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.