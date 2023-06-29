Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

