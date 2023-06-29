StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Price Performance

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.