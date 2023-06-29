StockNews.com Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Hold

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Trading Up 1.1 %

CRAI opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

Insider Activity

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

