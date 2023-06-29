Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Increased to $10.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.10% from the company’s current price.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

About Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,895 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,464,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 609,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.