Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Increased to $10.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.10% from the company’s current price.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PPTA stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
See Also
