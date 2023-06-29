Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

NYSE H opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

