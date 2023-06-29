Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
NYSE H opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels
In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
