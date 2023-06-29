Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Shares of NTRS opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

