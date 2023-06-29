Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $35.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

