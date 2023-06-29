Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

