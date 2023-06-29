SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 166,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SL Green Realty by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after buying an additional 221,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.