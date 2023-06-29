Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

