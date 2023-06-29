Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th.

CMTL stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 5,400 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Comtech Telecommunications news, Director Mark R. Quinlan purchased 100,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $889,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,510.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 5,400 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 115,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,553 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

