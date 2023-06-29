Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE AZRE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

