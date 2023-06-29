Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

