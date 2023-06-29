ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALE opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

